WWE superstar Cesaro recently spoke with GiveMeSport about a variety of subjects including his love of Europe, and how excited he is for WWE to return to touring across the seas. Highlights are below.

On why Europe is the best:

“Europe is just the best. I’m biased as well, so you’re asking the wrong guy, but it’s the passion, it’s the love. It’s the fact that you don’t get those live events all the time, you don’t get the TV events all the time. That’s why whenever we broadcast TV from England it’s just special, it’s different. It’s the energy, it’s the fans, it’s the passion, it’s the chants. It’s everything and that’s what makes it. That’s what makes it different, and different is good. Different makes it special, different makes it unique, it makes it authentic. That’s what I love.”

Why he’s excited to return to touring in some of his favorite European cities:

“I’m so excited. Great great cities, obviously Newcastle, London, Cardiff and Glasgow. Great cities, great fans and just to tour again, you know? I miss England, I miss the tours because that’s when we usually talk football, that’s even we can go and watch football games, go to the stadiums and just have a good time. That’s when I can bond with people who speak more my language. Europe is obviously way special for me, because I feel like I have that connection and homecoming feeling, so I’m extremely happy that the first tour we are doing is Europe.”