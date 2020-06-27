Cesaro Talks Advice He Got From John Cena: “You’re Only As Good As your Last Match”

WWE star Cesaro was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump where The Swiss-Cyborg talked about advice he received from John Cena that completely changed his mindset of the pro-wrestling business.

You know John Cena is one of the top 5 Superstars of all time. His work ethic is second to none. His in-ring ability is amazing and I think everyone knows that, and it is still underrated. He taught me so much coming to WWE and he was one of the guys who was there every live event, every pay-per-view, every RAW, ever SmackDown. He’s an inspiration.”

[Cena] told me once that you’re only as good as your last match and I kinda live in a similar mindset, but that just changed my mindset completely and that’s why I try to approach every match to try and make it something special and I feel like, you know that’s why people enjoy watching Cesaro matches I’d like to think because you don’t know what to expect. That’s the beauty of it. That’s why I watched wrestling and that’s why I’m still a huge fan of it.