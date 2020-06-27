Cesaro Talks Advice He Got From John Cena: “You’re Only As Good As your Last Match”

WWE star Cesaro was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump where The Swiss-Cyborg talked about advice he received from John Cena that completely changed his mindset of the pro-wrestling business.
You know John Cena is one of the top 5 Superstars of all time. His work ethic is second to none. His in-ring ability is amazing and I think everyone knows that, and it is still underrated. He taught me so much coming to WWE and he was one of the guys who was there every live event, every pay-per-view, every RAW, ever SmackDown. He’s an inspiration.”
[Cena] told me once that you’re only as good as your last match and I kinda live in a similar mindset, but that just changed my mindset completely and that’s why I try to approach every match to try and make it something special and I feel like, you know that’s why people enjoy watching Cesaro matches I’d like to think because you don’t know what to expect. That’s the beauty of it. That’s why I watched wrestling and that’s why I’m still a huge fan of it.
Check out his full comments from The Bump below. (H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Shut Down NXT UK Following #SpeakingOut Allegations
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- New Report On Large Number Of Luchadores In Mexico Dying From COVID-19
- Backstage News On WWE Pulling An NXT Offer To Indie Star Named In #SpeakingOut Allegations
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea