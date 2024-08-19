Chad Gable speaks on his current run in WWE.

The American Made man appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss his emergence on the main roster under Triple H. Gable, who has been regularly featured on WWE programming for close to a year, admits that despite his feuds with GUNTHER and Sami Zayn he is disappointed that he never won a singles-title, specifically the Intercontinental Championship.

I hope so. I feel like I also am disappointed in the fact that I didn’t grab one during that whole run [against Sami Zayn]. Because I also don’t want to give the fans the impression that like, well he’s great, but he’s also just the guy that can’t win the big one, where I know I am and I know I can. But what this is doing is I think for me building that first one to mean almost as much as maybe it’s ever meant for anybody. I’ve come so close so many times, the Gunther stuff, what it did for my career, what Gunther did for my career can’t be overstated. I have him to thank so much for the way he elevated me. Then moving on to the stuff with Sami, from a storytelling perspective alongside the in-ring perspective, we got so much accomplished in such a short amount of time. I feel like for both of us it left just the right amount on the table for me as a singles guy to be like he did so much there, he got so much done, but he didn’t win the championship. So we’ve got one piece of the puzzle left to fill in, and I’m almost happy it didn’t happen then, because of what we got done there. It didn’t need it. I didn’t need it. But now I do, and so now it’s still on the table.

Gable is now partnered with The Creed Brothers, where the trio form The American Made faction. Check out the full interview below.

