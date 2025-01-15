The WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament continued this week.

On Wednesday, a new episode of WWE Speed premiered on X, featuring Chad Gable vs. Charlie Dempsey in an excellent first round match in the new small two-match tournament to decide the next WWE Speed title challenger.

The American Made member, fresh off of his loss over the debuting Penta on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, returned to his winning ways with a victory over the WWE NXT Superstar.

With the win, Gable moves on to face the winner of the next episode of WWE Speed on X, which will feature Grayson Waller vs. Chris Sabin in the other first-round tourney tilt. The winner of that match will move on to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship.

Watch the complete January 15, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.