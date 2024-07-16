Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and was broadcast on the USA network. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Sonya Deville wrestled her first matchup since July of 2023 due to an injury.

Pete Dunne attacked Sheamus, ending their partnership that began a couple of years ago when they were members of the Brawling Brutes.

-Erick Rowan was on the VHS tape, cutting a promo about the loss of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee).

-Drew McIntyre remains suspended after refusing to apologize to Adam Pearce and the officials he attacked at Money In The Bank.

"YOU SHOULD BE ON YOUR HANDS AND KNEES APOLOGISING TO ME RIGHT NOW!" – Drew McIntyre "YOU ARE STILL SUSPENDED!" – Adam Pearce DREW MCINTYRE IS UNHINGED #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/n0DOPCEcUB — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 16, 2024

-Chad Gable has aligned with The Creed Brothers. They attacked Bo Dallas after the Wyatt Sicks stalked Gable for weeks.

-A Cody Rhodes segment has been announced for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 19TH SMACKDOWN:

-Cody Rhodes will appear

-Logan Paul will appear

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 22ND RAW:

-CM Punk returns

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville

-Xavier Woods & Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar)