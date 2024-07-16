Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and was broadcast on the USA network. Here were the big news items from the show.
-Sonya Deville wrestled her first matchup since July of 2023 due to an injury.
Welcome back to action, @SonyaDevilleWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3Dm2FXUhZb
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2024
Pete Dunne attacked Sheamus, ending their partnership that began a couple of years ago when they were members of the Brawling Brutes.
They're DUNNE…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vQRhyNR72I
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2024
-Erick Rowan was on the VHS tape, cutting a promo about the loss of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee).
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2024
-Drew McIntyre remains suspended after refusing to apologize to Adam Pearce and the officials he attacked at Money In The Bank.
"YOU SHOULD BE ON YOUR HANDS AND KNEES APOLOGISING TO ME RIGHT NOW!" – Drew McIntyre
"YOU ARE STILL SUSPENDED!" – Adam Pearce
DREW MCINTYRE IS UNHINGED #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/n0DOPCEcUB
— The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 16, 2024
-Chad Gable has aligned with The Creed Brothers. They attacked Bo Dallas after the Wyatt Sicks stalked Gable for weeks.
Be careful what you wish for! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xqmvsaX7cy
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2024
-A Cody Rhodes segment has been announced for Friday’s WWE SmackDown
How will @CodyRhodes respond to The Bloodline's brutality?
Friday 8e/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/jClzpyf5KA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 16, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 19TH SMACKDOWN:
-Cody Rhodes will appear
-Logan Paul will appear
-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 22ND RAW:
-CM Punk returns
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville
-Xavier Woods & Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar)