Chad Gable is on the comeback trail.

Which is nothing new for him.

Fresh off of his epic ‘Mask vs. Mask’ showdown as Original El Grande Americano against El Grande Americano at week one of AAA Noche de Los Grandes this past weekend at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, which received a special encore presentation after WWE Raw on Netflix on June 1, the WWE Superstar has released a special announcement.

Taking to social media on Monday, Gable released a teaser trailer and statement announcing a new nine-part documentary series on YouTube covering his past injury recovery.

The statement included with the video, which you can watch below, reads as follows:

I’ve spent my entire career preaching discipline, preparation, and accountability.

Then I got hurt. For the first time in my professional wrestling career, I was forced to stop and figure out who I am when the thing I’ve built my life around gets taken away. So I’m bringing you with me. Starting this Friday, follow my 9-part YouTube series as I rebuild from the ground up through rehab, training, nutrition, setbacks, victories, and everything in between. New episodes every Friday.

No shortcuts.

No excuses.

No pretending every day is a good day. Just the work.

Subscribe now to my YouTube channel and I’ll see you Friday. Special thanks to WWE for the video footage contribution.

The nine-part documentary series will be available on the @ChasBettsOfficial YouTube channel.