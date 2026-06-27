Chad Gable is finally apologizing for one of the more memorable chapters of his WWE career.

After seemingly issuing apologies to just about every luchador imaginable in recent weeks, Gable has now turned his attention to another part of his past.

Namely?

His run as Shorty G.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling (see video below), Gable offered a tongue-in-cheek apology to fans for the polarizing character.

“I’ll apologize to you guys personally and the entire audience for Shorty G,” Gable said. “How about that? I apologize.”

Gable then joked about whether his apology would actually be accepted, referencing how Maxxine Dupri had previously refused to forgive him.

“Will you at least accept? I know Maxxine [Dupri] and them didn’t, but you have to accept that one,” he continued with a smile. “It was my fault. That’s on me. [laughs].”

The comments continue Gable’s ongoing string of apologies following his return to WWE television. He recently resurfaced after wrapping up his successful, career-revitalizing stint under the mask as El Grande Americano.