Chad Gable is taking the WWE Intercontinental Championship to NXT this weekend.

WWE has announced that Gable will defend the title against Saquon Shugars at tonight’s NXT live event in Columbia, South Carolina. The show takes place at Township Auditorium and will also feature WWE main roster star IYO SKY.

Gable captured the Intercontinental Championship from Penta at SummerSlam in August. He most recently defended the title against Dragon Lee on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Shugars signed with WWE in 2023 after previously competing on the independent scene as Lucky Ali. Before joining WWE, he also made appearances for AEW Dark and NJPW Strong.

Shugars was previously a member of DarkState in NXT before being removed from the group and beginning a singles run.

WWE has increasingly used main roster talent on NXT live events as the brand has expanded its touring schedule beyond Florida. The appearances provide additional attractions for the shows while also giving developing NXT talent opportunities to work with more experienced opponents.