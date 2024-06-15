Chad Gable is “having the run of his life” right now in WWE.

Because of that, the Alpha Academy leader isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast this weekend to promote his WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown against Sami Zayn at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and during the discussion, confirmed he has re-signed with the company.

“Yes, I have,” Gable responded when outright asked if he has re-signed with WWE. “What I’ll say, regarding Hunter [Triple H]. When he got started with us and took over. I think you saw my trajectory change almost immediately. Even when I was in a tag team with Otis, I started getting singles matches with some of our top guys. To me, a light bulb went off, ‘things might be different now,’ and they have been ever since. He’s delivered on everything he’s ever told me. When I first came to him, and me and Otis were floundering and not doing much, he said what he was doing was trying to find consistent places on TV for everybody every week. Whether it was a little chunk of TV or a big one; everyone should be involved at some point.”

Gable continued, “At the time, I was like, ‘I’ve heard all this before,’ and it gets to you, but I saw it was true, and it was delivered. Even if we only had a minute or two every week, we were getting it and we were involved in something and maximizing our minutes. The fact that he delivers on what he says, it has gone a long way with someone like me. Now, that’s paying off and I’m having the run of my life and I’m having a blast.”

Check out the complete Chad Gable interview from the Gorilla Position podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.