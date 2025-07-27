Chad Gable recently confirmed that the arm injury he had surgery for was a rotator cuff issue. During an interview at a Minnesota Twins game, Gable provided an update on his recovery and reflected on his time away from the ring. He said,

“Unfortunate circumstances, but you know what? I’m looking at the silver lining here. I injured my rotator cuff, but it gave me some much-needed time off the road to be with my family and do things I usually miss — like coming to a baseball game on a Sunday. You’ve got to find the bright side.”

Gable also shared that having his first singles match at WrestleMania remains the proudest moment of his career.

We’ve got WWE Superstar Chad Gable in the house today! pic.twitter.com/C1qfhUYvBd — Twins.TV (@twinstv) July 27, 2025

Goldberg has seemingly changed his stance on the chop he took from GUNTHER.

During what was billed as his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month, the WWE Hall of Famer took heat for laughing off a stiff chop from GUNTHER. Initially, Goldberg apologized, saying that he expected it to hurt more and that the moment caught him off guard. However, on the latest episode of his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg shifted gears — firing back at critics instead of expressing regret. He said,

“I’m Goldberg, I’m sorry but I don’t care how big you are, if you chop me in the f**king chest, it ain’t gonna f**king hurt! It was only a reaction because I, for some reason, was having a really good time!”

He continued, “I hear people complaining about me complaining, and not many have breached the fact that it was the second-longest match I ever did in my life, at 58 years old. I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid’s freaking unbelievable. It was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor.“

In a video posted to her Instagram, singer Ellie Price shared that she recently discovered her vocal sample was used in Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT theme, produced by Def Rebel. She clarified that the sample was not stolen and was intended for public use. She said,

“This week I found out that my vocal is currently being used on a WWE entrance track. And people were loving it on Youtube. But how, you ask? Two and a half years ago, I released my Pop Punk vocal sample pack on Splice. Def Rebel had taken some of these samples and run them through what I assume is an AI program, which no doubt fans have noticed. The melody, some of the lyrics, it’s so weird to have to look up the lyrics to something when it’s your own voice. Now to be perfectly clear, they have done absolutely nothing wrong. This is what these samples are supposed to be used for and I’m stoked that I have come across it. Thanks to some people that have pointed it out. Part of me does wish people knew it was me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Price (@elliesignals)

In February, Apollo Crews revealed that he was sidelined with a pectoral injury, which has kept him out of action since January.

According to Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Crews remains listed as injured on WWE’s internal roster. While there’s no confirmed timeline for his return, sources noted that he’s progressing well.

The report also states that Crews is fully committed to his rehab and recovery process. The injury took place during a match with Johnny Gargano on January 24.

WWE has yet to release an official update on his status, but insiders say he’s working hard behind the scenes to make a comeback.

Crews has been with WWE since 2015 and has held both the United States and Intercontinental Championships during his tenure.