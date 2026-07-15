Chad Gable is crediting The Undertaker with helping him make a career-changing breakthrough.

Speaking with KFAN ahead of WWE SummerSlam (see video below), Gable reflected on his recent stint in Lucha Libre AAA, where he competed as the original El Grande Americano. The run came to an end after he lost a Mask vs. Mask match to Ludwig Kaiser’s El Grande Americano at the end of May, but Gable said the experience left him with lessons he’ll carry for the rest of his career.

According to Gable, one of the biggest turning points came after receiving advice from The Undertaker, who has been involved behind the scenes with AAA. The WWE Hall of Famer encouraged him to stop overthinking and approach every match as though it were completely real.

“You know, it’s wild because I’d say the biggest revelation I had was last month after I did this mask vs. mask match in Mexico. That was one of those ‘it clicked’ moments for me during my whole story in Mexico,” Gable said. “But that’s like 13 years into my career, right? And so I had all these little breakthroughs along, and you can be this far into your career and still all of a sudden just realize things. It’s wild about that.”

Gable went on to explain how The Undertaker’s advice completely changed his mindset once it finally clicked.

“And Undertaker I think is responsible for a lot of that,” he continued. “Because he was helping out down in Mexico, what we’re doing down there. And he’s the one that finally got through to me, like the idea of just stop thinking so much and just treat it as if it’s everything you’re doing is real. Like, as if you’re going out for an amateur wrestling match. Take that mentality into the fight. And when it worked and it clicked, I was like, ‘This is so great. It makes it so easy.’ You don’t have to think about a thing. You just go out and do your thing and live in the moment. And like I said, that was just like a month ago I came to that realization. So, it’s crazy.”

Gable also looked back on the intense reaction he received from fans while portraying the villain in the Americano vs. Americano rivalry. He admitted the level of hostility from the Mexican crowds exceeded his expectations and, at times, even felt intimidating.

“It blew me away. The level of hate they had for me, it was a little scary at times,” he said. “You hear guys tell stories about the old territory days where like, ‘Oh no, we had real heat, they wanted to kill us.’ Man, there was times where it felt dangerous down there. And also I had little kids shouting things at me that I’m like, ‘You should not be saying that.’ [laughs] Like, they would have me go out and they would shoot arrival shots of us showing up to the building, you know? And I’d walk through the crowds — not planted or anything — they would just send me out through them, and people were putting hands on me. Like, pushing me and grabbing me. And I loved it, because I’m like this is as real as it gets with us nowadays.”