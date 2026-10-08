Chad Gable recently reflected on the shoulder injury that sidelined him in 2025, revealing that he competed in the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match despite suffering the injury earlier that same day.

During an appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Gable discussed how the injury occurred during his match against El Hijo del Vikingo at WWE Worlds Collide, as well as his decision to continue wrestling later that night under his El Grande Americano persona.

Gable explained that the injury happened when Vikingo connected with a 630 splash to the floor while his arm was positioned against the ring apron.

“I was wrestling Vikingo at that World’s Collide show, and I had my arm posted on the ring apron,” Gable recalled. “You could see a point in the match where he’ll do a 630, insanity, to the floor on me on my back, and my arm was posted in a way on the ring apron. When he came down on my back, then also it stretched my arm, but my arm stayed where it was, and I could feel it. I felt it.”

Although Gable immediately realized something was wrong, he had never experienced that type of injury before and continued with the match.

“I’ve never torn a muscle or anything like that before, so it was new to me. So I knew something happened. Obviously, we do the match.”

Gable noted that the adrenaline of competing helped him push through the initial pain. With another match scheduled for later that evening, he had little opportunity to assess the extent of the damage.

“Adrenaline carries you through, and then it was just a fully cortisol-filled day because I had to run across and do that Money in the Bank match as well,” Gable explained. “So I never gave it a chance to really settle in because it was just like we got stuff to do here, man. Then there was some pretty gnarly bumps in the Money in the Bank match as well that took their toll.”

It wasn’t until the following morning that Gable fully realized how serious the situation had become.

“Had a steak with my mom and dad that night. Probably a glass of wine. Went to sleep. Woke up the next day, and man. I don’t know that I’ve ever felt that level of fragility that I felt the next day, almost like any little thing I did, I was gonna just ruin myself, like super fragile. That’s when I knew something was wrong.”

Gable also addressed one of the particularly rough bumps he took during the Money in the Bank ladder match, acknowledging that it further aggravated his already injured shoulder.

“Yep, that one jarred me. But at that point, you’re so deep into the day and such a crazy day that it’s kind of just another thing at the moment,” he said. “Maybe that was the one that I was talking about, where the next day I just was it all caught up with me.”

Despite the injury and the physical punishment involved, Gable made it clear that he had no intention of holding back during such a high-profile match.

“But yeah, I mean, that match is a spectacle, man. There’s no reason to go into that and not deliver, right. I’ve had a couple of moments in those things that I look back at them now, Holy cr*p! But there’s going to be hopefully, if I luck out, more to come.”

Gable’s comments offer additional insight into the circumstances surrounding his 2025 shoulder injury, particularly the physical toll of competing in two demanding matches on the same day.