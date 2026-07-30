Chad Gable is focused on performing at his best as he prepares for one of the biggest matches of his WWE career.

Gable is set to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, where he’ll look to capture the first singles title of his WWE career. Ahead of the bout, Gable discussed how his current nutrition plan is centered on maximizing his in-ring performance rather than maintaining a shredded physique.

“So, depending on the time of the year, obviously for like a WrestleMania type thing, we try to get shredded,” Gable said. “But, you can’t live that way all the time. I feel like I feel a little more bulletproof and stronger in general when I’m obviously eating a little more. So, we’re in one of those periods now where performance is more important than the look itself. I’ve got one of the biggest matches of my career coming up, I wanna be performing at my highest level.”

Gable went on to explain how his current diet reflects that approach, emphasizing carbohydrates and protein to fuel his training while keeping fat intake low.

“So, we’re eating right now,” Gable continued. “We’re eating a lot of carbs, we’re eating a ton of protein. I keep my fats relatively low, which is why I stick with chicken or white fish. Lean meats and stuff like that. That allows me to eat more carbohydrates and stuff. Training is my favorite thing in the world. I love training, so keeping carbs high lets me do that too. It just makes life more fun, man.”

Chad Gable is scheduled to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.