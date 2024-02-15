WWE star Chad Gable recently joined the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the company signing the massive distribution deal with Netflix, one that starts in 2025.

Gable says that the massive deal gives WWE the chance to bring a ton of content to a much larger audience, adding that WWE lends itself to that model.

Man, just think of the distribution and the wider audiences and the content possibilities that it’s going to add to us. I mean, you see with Netflix, there’s just something new, content-wise, on there every day, and that’s what WWE is great at is producing content at a rate that I don’t feel anybody else can do. Our content production — when you consider the amount of shows we have, the amount of social media stuff we do, everything is unmatched and I think our company and what we do just lends itself to that. So it’s just gonna allow us to do so much more and bring so much more content to people.

You can check out Gable's full interview below.

