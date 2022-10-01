WWE star Chad Gable took to Twitter earlier today to hype up his showdown with Braun Strowman on this Monday’s Raw, which will be the company’s go-home show before their Extreme Rules premium live event next Saturday.

Along with his text Gables shares a compilation video of how long he has known Strowman, where he stresses that he’s going into their matchup with an advantage over his opponent. His full tweets reads, “This Monday, on #WWERaw Sure, I was a bit nervous about this match at first, until I remembered… I’ve known Braun Strowman longer than anyone in WWE. The advantage is mine. See you Monday, Minnesota.”

This Monday, on #WWERaw Sure, I was a bit nervous about this match at first, until I remembered… I’ve known Braun Strowman longer than anyone in WWE. The advantage is mine. See you Monday, Minnesota. ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6L90wVv9ye — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 1, 2022

FULL LINEUP FOR THE EXTREME RULES GO-HOME EDITION OF RAW

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles

* WWE Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair