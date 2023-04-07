Chad Gable is ready to prove himself as a singles wrestler in WWE.

The multi-time tag champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with GiveMeSport at the WrestleMania 39 press junket. The former olympian says he’s loved his time teaming with Otis but feels like he’s ready to work just as a solo act.

We’re (Alpha Academy) in a very cool spot. We’re still a team, but they’re also using me in these singles matches, giving me some of the top guys in the company. I’m perfectly happy continuing as it is. Long-term, I’ve explored everything there is to do in tag wrestling, so I do want to see what I can do as a singles wrestler.

The Alpha Academy are former Raw tag team champions. Unfortunately, the duo came up short on night one of WrestleMania 39.