New RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable took to Twitter today and issued a statement on how he won gold with his best friend this week.

Monday’s WWE RAW saw Gable and Otis capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from Randy Orton and Riddle, just one week after defeating RK-Bro in a non-title bout.

Gable posted throwback photos of he and Otis today, and revealed how they talked about a night like last night since they trained for the Olympics together in Colorado Springs back in 2011. Gable said the Alpha Academy relationship is much more than a tag team, it’s a brotherhood.

Gable also revealed how Otis became his neighbor, and how they’ve trained together nearly every day since then. You can see his full statement with photos below.

You can also see Alpha Academy’s RAW Talk interview with Kevin Patrick below. Gable talked up his partner and how they trained specifically for Orton, and specifically for any team they’re facing. Gable then declared that they are unbeatable when they apple his tactics. Otis sent a warning to the rest of the tag team division.

“Just bring them all,” Otis said when Patrick pointed to how the tag team division is stacked. “Like I said – 2022, everything that is coming from The Alpha Academy is pure carnage. Bring them.”

You can see Gable’s full tweet with photos below, along with a new tweet from Otis, and footage form last night’s post-RAW backstage championship photo shoot:

“There’s winning championships, and then there’s achieving dreams alongside your best friend. Otis and I have been talking about a night like last night since we were training for the Olympics together in Colorado Springs in 2011. The Alpha Academy relationship is much more than a tag team. It’s been a brotherhood for 10+ years. After getting called up to RAW, I jokingly told Otis there was a house for sale up the street for me if he wanted to move in. Within days, he told me he put it an offer and would be there in a few weeks. Since then, he’s come over nearly every single day for us to leave puddles of sweat in my garage in some of the grittiest training sessions you could ever imagine, all with the goal of continually making progress in this profession and in life. I could not be happier or more proud of this man. My protege. My prized pupil. My #1 guy. But most importantly, my friend. We did it.

#AlphaAcademy”

🎵 And I can FEEL IT COMINNNNNNN’ in the air tonight, OH LORD, Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, OH LORD, I can FEEL IT COMINNNNNNN’ in the air tonight, OH LORD, Well I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, OH LORD, OH LORD! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/CGyVChMpsd — OTIS (#1 GUY) (@otiswwe) January 11, 2022

