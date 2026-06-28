Chad Gable has made no secret of his desire to capture singles gold in WWE, and with SummerSlam set to take place in his hometown, he’s hoping this could finally be the moment he breaks through.

While Gable has enjoyed success as a tag team competitor since signing with WWE in 2014, his only singles title reign came with the WWE Speed Championship.

Now, his sights remain firmly set on something much bigger.

Speaking with Good Karma Wrestling (see video below), Gable discussed his ambitions heading into this year’s first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1 and 2.

“You know what man, I’ve been saying for a long time,” Gable began. “It’s time for me to get over this hump of being the guy that was a great tag team wrestler and he’s won tag team championships. A big goal of mine has always been winning a singles championship in WWE and being the world champion.”

Gable emphasized that chasing the top prize is the mindset every WWE Superstar should have.

“If you’re not striving for the highest goal, I think you should reevaluate yourself and your mindset because that’s what we’re all here to do,” he continued. “We’re here to be the best. This is a big chance for me to take a step towards that.”

Gable also pointed to the momentum he’s built in recent months, particularly following his acclaimed Mask vs. Mask bout at AAA’s Noche de Los Grandes event, which has been widely regarded as a Match of the Year contender.

“I think coming off that mask vs. mask match, I have so much momentum as a singles guy and I could carry that right through the summer,” Gable said. “What better place to at least begin to chase down that final goal of mine than my hometown at one of our biggest events.”

For those interested, during the same interview, Chad Gable apologized to WWE fans for a past character of his (not El Grande Americano).

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.