Chad Gable is looking back on his time in AAA and the heated rivalry with El Grande Americano, recalling just how passionate, and at times intimidating, the Mexican crowds were throughout the feud.

Speaking with Maxx Fuller on KFAN (see video below), Gable reflected on competing in AAA, noting that the reaction he received from fans was unlike anything he had experienced before. While he admitted the hostility could be overwhelming, he praised the audience’s passion for professional wrestling and said he cherished the opportunity to compete in the Mask vs. Mask match.

“Yeah it was (emotional). I think I was taken aback by the passion that that audience has for wrestling specifically down there. They just treat it with such respect and hold it all in such high regard. It blew me away. The level of hate they had for me, it was a little scary at times. You hear guys tell stories about the old territory days where like, ‘Oh no we had real heat, they wanted to kill us.’ Man, there was times where it felt dangerous down there. Also like I had little kids shouting things at me that I’m like ‘you should not be saying that.’”

Gable went on to describe walking through fans outside the arena before events, saying the physical interactions from the crowd only added to the authenticity of the experience.

“They would have me go out and shoot arrival shots of us arriving to the building, and I’d walk through the crowds not planned or anything, they would just send me out through them, and people were putting hands on me, pushing me, grabbing me and I’m like, I loved it because this is as real as it gets with us, nowadays.”

Looking back on the Mask vs. Mask showdown, Gable said he truly felt like he was standing alone against an entire nation, calling the experience a testament to the passion of Mexican wrestling fans.

“So going in that building for that mask match that night, I felt very alone. Like it was me against an entire country, it really felt that way. And it was just a credit to them and the Mexican people because the passion they bring it’s next level.”

Chad Gable is scheduled to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.