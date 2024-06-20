Chad Gable has been pulled from the Money In The Bank qualifying matchup on next week’s WWE Raw.

Gable was attacked by Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks on the past Monday’s episode, and now will no longer be competing. Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will take his place, facing Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Bronson Reed

-Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

-Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston