Chad Gable recently unveiled his identity as the original El Grande Americano at AAA Noche de Los Grandes after losing a mask vs. mask match against El Grande Americano II.

Tonight the mask died, and suddenly I feel more ALIVE than ever. Chad Gable

Gable took the opportunity to reflect on his career during the event, addressing the audience and introducing his family to the AAA crowd before concluding with the promise that he would return.

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Chad Gable began portraying El Grande Americano in March 2025 and faced challenges, including an injury in June that led to the debut of El Grande Americano II. Gable’s career Fans can find results from AAA Noche de Los Grandes here.