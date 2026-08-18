Chad Gable has high praise for Rey Mysterio following their Intercontinental Championship match on WWE Raw.

Gable defended the Intercontinental Championship against Mysterio on the August 17 episode of Raw, ultimately retaining the title over the WWE Hall of Famer.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Gable reflected on sharing the ring with Mysterio and praised both his longevity as a performer and the person he is outside of the ring.

“Last night I had the honor of defending the Intercontinental Championship against one of the greatest Professional Wrestlers of all time,” Gable wrote. “But what’s more astonishing to me than Rey’s continued ability to perform at the level he did last night at this point in his career — is the fact that a guy with his list of accomplishments in this business can be as genuinely humble, gracious, and grounded as he is.”

Gable went on to describe the match as everything he loves about professional wrestling.

“Rey Mysterio is truly a human being like no other I’ve ever met,” he continued. “Our encounter was, and is, everything I love about Pro Wrestling. I felt alive.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.