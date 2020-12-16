Chad Gable took to Twitter today to release his own vignette with Otis as training at The Alpha Academy continues.

Gable and Otis recently began a new storyline on WWE SmackDown where Gable is helping to train Otis, promising to improve his skills and who he is. Their first in-ring test together came last Friday on SmackDown, but they lost to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in tag team action.

In the new vignette released today, seen below, Gable hypes Otis up as he performs his first pull-up. While Gable’s actions led to the loss on last week’s SmackDown, Gable is blaming Otis for what happened.

Gable captioned the video with, “Training continues at the Alpha Academy. ⁣@otiswwe costing us that match last Friday was a great lesson in Alpha philosophy for him, and he understands that. Even still, we have a LOT of work to do…⁣ #AlphaAcademy”

Otis responded and bragged about doing his first pull-up.

“#AlphaAcademy I Did my First PULL UP [flexed biceps emoji] Ohhh YEAAA ‘The LOAD’ @WWEGable keepin the #PrimeBEEFcondition COMINNNNNNN’ [raised fist emoji] In Life we have Tests….. We may fail the Tests……. But One Thing is Certain #OTISnGABES are Gonna ACE That Test! #BlueCollarBrawler,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Gable and Otis. You can see the new vignette from Gable’s Twitter below:

