Chad Gable details how long his new contract is for.

The American Made man appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss this very subject, stating that his latest contract will be for three years. Gable later states that he is very grateful to be sticking around, especially since WWE had done so much for him in the past.

I just re-signed with the company for three more years. To extend my relationship with the company that has done so much for me, afford me things that I never thought I would be able to do, travel around the world and back 100 times it feels like. See things I never would have saw. meet people I never would have met, and just live a childhood dream, which so many people never get to do. How could I not be grateful for that? To continue that relationship, I’m so excited. To end my career, if you ask me, I have ten years left in me. I feel physically as good as I ever have. To be hitting a peak, I feel, of my career at this point is awesome. I’m excited for the future. We both wanted it. I wanted to stay here, and I think, hopefully, they wanted me to stay here, too. We’ve been mutually beneficial for each other. I love everything the company does.

Gable has been stuck in the middle of a feud with his old gang, the Alpha Academy, as well as WWE’s newest threat, the Wyatt Sicks. He officially aligned with The Creed Brothers to form American Made over the last month. You can check out his full interview below.