Chad Gable isn’t finished chasing championship gold in WWE.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently reflected on his title reign and his November 2 loss to Ethan Page on WWE Raw, making it clear that he intends to reclaim the championship.

After briefly addressing the defeat in an Instagram post earlier this month, Gable discussed the situation in greater detail during a recent interview with Justin LaBar of TribLive.

Gable explained that finally getting an opportunity to establish himself as a singles champion this late in his career made the experience particularly meaningful.

“To finally have this chance now where — it’s crazy right because it’s so late in your career. I feel like I’m finally having the chance to have the run I’ve always wanted. But now, it’s even more imperative to really do what I always said I was capable of as a singles guy and carry a championship, carry it with pride and bring value to it, which I think I did with the Intercontinental Championship.”

Although his championship reign ended sooner than he had hoped, Gable believes he accomplished what he set out to do during his time with the title. He also emphasized that winning it back remains a priority.

“I know my run was shorter than I would’ve liked it to be, my intention is to get it back and keep it going. But, I think the time that I had with it, I really delivered on what I personally wanted to do, both for myself and the business overall and the company in just providing matches and the quality of work that I think a title like that deserves.”