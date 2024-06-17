Chad Gable talks his current run as a heel in WWE.

Gable officially became a bad guy when he attacked Sami Zayn shortly after Zayn defeated him in Montreal to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. During an interview with The Gorilla Position, Gable revealed that it was his idea to make the turn, stating that he felt his run as a babyface sort of fizzled out around WrestleMania time.

The whole idea to turn heel was kind of my idea. I felt like I flatlined as a babyface somewhere around WrestleMania. I came up short against Gunther a few times. Came up short against Sami. At a certain point, something has to change, or people are not going to buy into you any further. I had the idea, ‘Let’s do it,’ it just so happened we were going to be in Montreal, Sami’s hometown, the week after Mania when I was having that match. I was like, ‘there could not be a better place to do this thing.’ We made it happen and the stars aligned. I feel like it’s worked out in our favor. Since then, Otis is this perfect sympathetic guy that you can’t help buy feel bad for. We have everything in our favor working for us.

Gable lost to Zayn again at this past Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event in Scotland. Do you think Gable will make another change and finally align with The Creed Brothers? Stay tuned, and check out his full interview below.

