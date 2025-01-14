Chad Gable had a blast on Monday night.

The American Made leader came up short in his match against the debuting Penta El Zero Miedo, but in the process, was reminded why he fell in love with pro wrestling in the first place.

“I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing,” Gable began in a post shared via X on Tuesday morning. “But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since.”

Gable, who lost against the former masked AEW star on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. concluded his X post by writing, “I felt so alive.”