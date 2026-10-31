CM Punk suffered a surprising defeat during WWE’s latest live event.

WWE held a Road to Survivor Series 2026: WarGames house show in Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday night, October 29, featuring an unexpected result involving Punk and Chad Gable.

The two squared off in the semi-main event of the evening, with Gable managing to pull off a major upset by scoring a pinfall victory over the former WWE Champion.

The closing moments of the match saw Punk and Gable exchange a series of pinning combinations, with both competitors attempting to catch the other off guard. Gable ultimately got the better of the exchange, securing the three-count for the victory.

Footage of the entire match, and the finish of the bout has since surfaced on social media, giving fans a look at the surprising result.

While WWE live event outcomes generally have no direct bearing on television storylines, the victory marks a noteworthy win for Gable over one of the company’s biggest stars.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE House Show Results From Youngstown, OH. 10/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

FULL MATCH: CM Punk vs Chad Gable – #WWEYoungstown 10/29/26 https://t.co/tqk3F3EsHC — Perc Lucas (@GableGooner) October 30, 2026