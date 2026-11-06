Chad Gable has made it clear that he intends to reclaim the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The former champion lost the title to Ethan Page on the November 2 episode of WWE Raw, bringing his 92-day reign to an end. Gable originally captured the championship at WWE SummerSlam this past August.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Gable reflected on his title loss and assured fans that he plans to regain the gold.

“Besides losing my Intercontinental Championship, it’s been an incredible trip,” Gable said. “But we will address that. We will get that back and taken care of. You have my word.”

Gable also discussed his upcoming schedule, confirming that he intends to resume his pursuit of the championship when he returns to Raw next week.

“So we got one more big show tonight in Bangor, Maine. It’s home for a day and then off to Monday Night Raw, start chasing down my championship again.”

Elsewhere during the Q&A, Gable was asked about his favorite tag team match alongside former American Alpha partner Jason Jordan.

Rather than identifying a specific match, Gable recalled a memorable night in Blackpool, England, when the crowd’s reaction left a lasting impression on both performers.

“There was a night in Blackpool, England, where the crowd applied a soccer/football chant to my name,” Gable recalled. “They did it endlessly on loop to this chant that we had never heard before, before the bell even rang.”

Gable explained that the atmosphere helped him and Jordan realize they were beginning to connect with audiences on another level.

“It was one of those magical nights,” he continued. “The arena was awesome and just the atmosphere, it was like something we’d never felt. I think Jason and I both felt like we just took a massive leap forward that night in terms of just chemistry and connecting with the crowd, all that stuff. That stands out big time in my mind.”