Chad Gable has some unfinished business in Mexico.

During a new interview with The Wrestling Classic, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about his memorable run in AAA, including his Mask vs. Mask showdown with El Grande Americano at Noche de Los Grandes.

When asked about potentially returning to AAA, Gable made it clear that it’s a matter of when, not if.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I keep eyes on every AAA show, of course,” Gable said. “I will probably pick and choose very carefully the time and place for the return, but I mean, I have to go back. I feel like I owe it to them at this point. They gave me so much.”

Gable went on to credit his work in Mexico for the momentum that ultimately led to his first WWE Intercontinental Championship reign.

“The Intercontinental Championship run that I had and the journey to that, I have full confidence in saying I don’t think any of that would have happened if it weren’t for all the stuff that happened in Mexico that got me the momentum to be able to do that, you know,” he stated. “And that’s again in large part due to the crowd down there, due to the opportunities I was given by (Jeremy) Borash and by Undertaker, who are doing things down there, and just the whole crew. So I owe it to them to get back down there sooner than later.”

Gable also reflected on earning the respect of the Mexican wrestling fans following his unmasking at Noche de Los Grandes.

“To have it all end the way it did, where it’s almost as if they received me after that, as they accepted me, and they hated me so much going into it,” Gable recalled. “And it just speaks to their level of respect for what we do, the idea that they would allow that change to happen that quickly because they saw what I was willing to do for the mask, for the story, for them, the lengths I was willing to go to, the blood, what I was willing to do to my body. And I think they’re very open to giving that right back to you, that level of respect.”

He continued, “So I can’t say enough about them. Highest respect to them, and just the whole story overall. Just what a special time in my career. It was awesome.”