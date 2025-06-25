– In an update to an earlier report, Chad Gable has been effectively written off of WWE television, as the American Made leader will be undergoing surgery in early July to repair the injury.

– Logan Paul surfaced on social media to explain why he refused to sign a Topps card at Fanatics Fest in New York City this past weekend. “Confirmed with Topps that this was a fake,” Paul wrote via X. “It would’ve been the very first ‘Logan Paul Rookie Card’ that I autographed [and] I didn’t want that moment to happen with a counterfeit.”

– Travis Kelce’s annual Tight End University event took place on Tuesday, June 24th, and featured a surprise appearance by Taylor Swift, who jumped on stage for an impromptu performance of “Shake It Off.” Among those in attendance were WWE Superstars Bayley, Sheamus, and Grayson Waller (see photo below).