Cody Rhodes isn’t the only WWE Superstar who is looking to “finish a story.”

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable reflected on his series of matches with GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

While touching on the topic, the highly-regarded in-ring performer spoke about how he feels he never got closure with that rivalry, and noted how there are still some “loose ends left there.”

“For those that didn’t see I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship,” Gable said. “He’s on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don’t think I ever got closure with [my rivalry with GUNTHER]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I’d like to finish that up. I’d like to finish that story.”

He continued, “I’d like to win that championship and really solidify myself as a singles guy, finally. I’ve kind of always had this stigma attached to me that I’m a tag team wrestler, and I think winning my first singles championship is my chance to break free from that for good. So, that would be my goal.”

