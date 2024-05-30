Another key WWE talent contract is up soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE contract of Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable is scheduled to expire at the end of next week.

As of Wednesday, the belief is that no new deal had been reached between Gable and WWE. If he does, in fact, reach free agency, Gable is expected to receive interest from across the entire industry.

His current WWE contract is reportedly set to expire next Friday, and WWE is said to be interested in re-signing him to a deal.

In terms of the outside interest from other companies, there is said to be a strong push from a lot of the talents outside of WWE to vouch for their various promotions to make an attempt to sign Gable, if he becomes available.

There are even said to be some MMA promotions that are interested in inquiring about Gable’s desire to possibly compete in the combat sports world.

We will keep you posted.