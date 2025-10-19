The AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view was an eventful evening.

During the All Elite Wrestling special event on Saturday night at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, Mercedes Mone made history by defeating Mina Shirakawa to become the new ROH Women’s Interim Television Champion.

With the win, Mone became “11 Belts Mone,” adding to the ten titles she already held, breaking the record of ten active titles previously held by Ultimo Dragon.

Her celebration was ruined, however, as AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, who Mone interrupted earlier in the show following her own championship victory in her defense against former champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, came out and attacked her and left her laying.

Later in the show, Mercedes Mone spoke from the backstage area and issued a challenge to Kris Statlander, telling her that she’s now got her sights set on her title. She then called her out for a title tilt for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. will host AEW Full Gear presented by DC on Saturday, November 22.

