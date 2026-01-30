A new championship contest was announced for this week’s AEW Collision show during Thursday night’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.

During the January 29 ROH TV show, it was announced that Kazuchika Okada will be defending his AEW International Championship against Adam Priest on Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington, TX.

“If you really want to find out and test yourself, show up in 48 hours to AEW Collision in Arlington, Texas,” Romero said to Priest about Okada. “How about Okada vs. Priest for the AEW International Championship?”

Priest replied, “Tell him I’ll be there.”

The match joins a stacked card that also includes the AEW debut of recently released WWE Superstar “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa, who challenges Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship.

Also advertised for the 1/31 episode of AEW Collision is AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) defending against Sisters Of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue), Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin, as well as The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush).

