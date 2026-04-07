The lineup for WrestleMania 42 continues to take shape.

In addition to IShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight & The Usos in a new six-man tag-team match, and the addition of Rey Mysterio to the multi-person ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, a third update was made to the WrestleMania 42 card after the April 6 episode of WWE Raw.

Following Monday’s show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, a post was released on social media that featured a challenge for a new women’s singles match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During the 4/6 WWE on Netflix red brand program from “The Lonestar State,” Asuka was featured in a vignette where she addressed Iyo Sky and their shared history together in WWE, blaming “The Genius of the Sky” for ruining Damage CTRL.

Responding to the video on X after the show was Iyo Sky, who addressed the comments and claims made by “The Empress of Tomorrow” before extending a challenge to settle their issues once and for all inside the squared circle at “The Showcase of The Immortals” later this month in “Sin City.”

“Asuka … the achievements you’ve made in WWE have been truly brilliant,” Sky’s social media statement began. “Kairi and I have always looked up to you. But the way you’re treating Kairi right now is changing all of that!! If dragging Kairi around and using her as a shield is your idea of ‘LOVE,’ then my ‘LOVE’ is to go anywhere and everywhere to be Rhea Ripley’s shield.”

Sky continued, “I’m DEFINITELY NOT afraid to face you, my senior whom I once LOVED so dearly. Let’s settle this once and for all: which of our ‘LOVES’ deserves to have it all. Hope to see you in Vegas.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.