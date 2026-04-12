A bitter rivalry has reached the point of no return, with a high-stakes stipulation now on the table.

Following a chaotic night filled with wild brawls throughout the arena, the ongoing feud between the two Americanos escalated even further by the end of the show.

After once again needing to be pulled apart, the second Americano grabbed a microphone and made it clear that enough was enough, issuing a challenge for a mask vs. mask match to finally settle things.

While an official date has yet to be confirmed, the expectation is that the bout will take place at AAA’s upcoming marquee event, Noche de Los Grandes, scheduled for May 30.

The tension between the two has been building all night. Earlier in the evening, the Original Americano scored a controversial victory over Octagon Jr., unmasking him before forcing a submission.

The post-match scene quickly spiraled out of control, as Americano confronted comedian Ojitos de Huevo and locked him in an ankle submission hold.

Things only intensified from there.

Interviewer Andrea Bazarte stepped in and slapped Americano in an attempt to break things up, but that only made her the next target.

As Americano began stalking her, the second Americano rushed out to make the save, leading to another heated pull-apart brawl between the rivals.

The two would clash again later in the night, this time during the Intercontinental Championship match. Amid the chaos following Penta’s successful title defense, the Americanos continued their fight into the crowd before eventually returning to the ring.

That’s when the challenge was made.

With emotions boiling over and no resolution in sight, the stage now appears set for a mask vs. mask showdown.