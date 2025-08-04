It looks like the next challenger for the WWE Women’s World Championship is set.

Following the WWE Women’s World Championship triple-threat match that opened night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday night, a special video message was shared online by Stephanie Vaquer.

The former WWE NXT double champion congratulated Naomi on successfully retaining her title with a victory over Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky to open up SummerSlam Sunday, before issuing a challenge to the reigning champ.

Stephanie Vaquer then proceeded to issue an official challenge to Naomi for a showdown for the WWE Women’s World Championship at the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event.

WWE Clash In Paris is scheduled to take place on August 31 from Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.