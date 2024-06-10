Jeff Cobb doesn’t technically have a match set for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

He just wants one.

The reigning NJPW World Television Champion surfaced on social media on Sunday to make as much clear after reports made the rounds following his comments at the NJPW Dominion 2024 post-show press conference.

As noted, at the post-show presser for the big NJPW event this weekend, Cobb issued a challenge, stating, “If you’re Elite, challenge me. Bring it on. The big shiny golden belt that symbolizes NJPW TV is calling. I’ll make you famous.”

In an update, Cobb took to X today and wrote the following statement to clarify his status for the upcoming co-promoted PPV event presented by AEW and NJPW later this month.

“Let me be VERY clear. I currently do not have a match at Forbidden Door, nor is this a way to pressure anyone into making a match. I am willing to go the route of our sister company and just let any non deserving person a shot at this championship. As of now, no one has stepped up. If I’m there, I’m going to fight, if not, I’ll happily enjoy a day at the beach, blast my new DeBarge album with a nice good ol fashioned bbq….. Jim Ross any good tips?”

AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 takes place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on June 30.