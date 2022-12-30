Two new matches are now set for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

It was announced during tonight’s Impact that Hard To Kill will future Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo with the winner being named the new #1 contender to Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace for a future title shot.

Grace will defend at Hard To Kill in a Career vs. Title match against Mickie James.

The Impact Digital Media Title will also be defended at Hard To Kill. Impact saw champion Joe Hendry issue a challenge to Moose. The rare champion’s challenge has not been accepted as of this writing, but the match is expected to be confirmed soon.

You can see Hendry’s promo below. Unless Hendry defends before then, the bout with Moose would be his fourth title defense since winning the Impact Digital Media Title from Brian Myers on the November 10 Impact episode. He then retained over Mahabali Shera in a Digital Exclusive match taped on November 18 at Over Drive to air earlier this month, retained over Trent Seven at a PTW event in Poland on November 26, and retained over Amir Jordan at a NORTH Wrestling event on December 2 in England.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card, along with Hendry’s promo from Impact:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

It's an unusual case of the champion asking for a match with a challenger as @joehendry wants @TheMooseNation at #HardToKill for the Digital Media Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MPOSxtVEK9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2022

