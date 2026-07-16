Kenny Omega’s first AEW World Championship defense is officially set.

New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against TNT Champion Kevin Knight at next weekend’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view in Canada.

The match was made official during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Following an in-ring confrontation between Omega and Will Ospreay—who is already scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In next month—Knight interrupted and called his shot, leading to the championship bout being confirmed for Redemption.

Knight earned the promised opportunity after MJF agreed to give him a future title match in exchange for joining his team in the 12-man steel cage match at Forbidden Door last month. It will mark Knight’s third AEW World Championship opportunity of 2026, as he previously came up short against both MJF and Darby Allin earlier this year.

Although Omega and Knight have teamed together on two previous occasions, Redemption will mark the first singles meeting between the two.

Omega enters the bout fresh off his title victory over MJF on last week’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite, beginning his second reign as AEW World Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.