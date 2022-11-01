Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will see several wrestlers work warm-up matches before title shots on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The Embassy’s Brian Cage will be in six-man action before he challenges ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on Wednesday night, while Marina Shafir will wrestle Kennedi Copeland as she prepares to challenge AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Dynamite. AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix will face veteran talent AR Fox as he prepares to work a Dynamite Triple Threat against Luchasaurus and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, who will also be in six-man action tonight with The Best Friends.

These Dark matches were taped last Friday from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. You can click here for full spoilers for tonight’s episode (the report includes spoilers for future Dark episodes).

Below is the full announced AEW Dark line-up for tonight:

* Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland

* Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates

* Dante Martin vs. Encore

* Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz

* Kip Sabian vs. Dean Alexander

* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Gates of Agony’s Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan, Jaylen Brandyn)

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante in a non-title match

* AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix vs. AR Fox

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Tony Deppen, Sonny Kiss)

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

