WWE has added a six-woman tag team match to the lineup for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton and Paige will join forces to take on Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

The match comes one week after Jayne qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Should she win the briefcase, Jayne would have the opportunity to potentially cash in on Green, who currently holds the interim WWE Women’s Championship.

The bout will feature four current champions. In addition to Green, Jayne is the reigning Women’s United States Champion, while Henley and Reid currently hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Tonight’s SmackDown takes place from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With Money in the Bank now less than two weeks away, qualifying matches will also continue on the show, with two more competitors set to earn spots in their respective ladder matches.

Find out what else to expect on tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis by clicking here.