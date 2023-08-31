Top ROH stars will be in tag team action at the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

AEW has announced that ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata will team up with NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston to do battle with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club. There will be no titles on the line in this match but the finish could have future title implications.

The 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, August 3 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Below is the updated card:

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Title Match

Rampage Battle Royal winners vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

