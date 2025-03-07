The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, WWE released a breaking news video featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announcing a big championship main event for tonight’s show, as well as two additional blockbuster bouts.

Announced as the main event for the March 7, 2025 show, which emanates from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship.

Also added to the lineup for the post-Elimination Chamber: Toronto blue brand show is Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso.

Previously announced for the 3/7 SmackDown in Philadelphia is the first words from Cody Rhodes following John Cena’s shocking heel turn attack on him this past weekend, a Street Fight between WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin, as well as appearances by the returning Randy Orton and Jade Cargill.

Additionally, Bianca Belair has surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s show with a post announcing that she will be looking for answers regarding the shocking attack of Naomi by Jade Cargill at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto show this past Saturday night.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.