Impact Wrestling has announced that an AAW Championship match has been added to the Emergence event.

Mat Fitchett will defend against 1 Called Manders at the event on August 12 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim

* Impact X Division Championship: Mike Bailey OR Rocky Romero (c) vs. Jack Evans

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mat Fitchett (c) vs. 1 Called Manders

* Honor No More vs. Bullet Club (if Honor No More loses, they must disband)

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus

* Violent By Design vs. KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin

* Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan