Impact Wrestling has announced that an AAW Championship match has been added to the Emergence event.
Mat Fitchett will defend against 1 Called Manders at the event on August 12 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim
* Impact X Division Championship: Mike Bailey OR Rocky Romero (c) vs. Jack Evans
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mat Fitchett (c) vs. 1 Called Manders
* Honor No More vs. Bullet Club (if Honor No More loses, they must disband)
* Bandido vs. Rey Horus
* Violent By Design vs. KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin
* Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan
CONFIRMED: The @AAWPro Championship will be defended on Sat, August 13th at the @IMPACTWRESTLING show in Chicago at Cicero Stadium. AAW Heavyweight Champion @MatFitchett puts his title on the line against @1called_manders!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2022