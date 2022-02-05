WWE issued the following press release announcing a new segment for the February 8th edition of NXT 2.0. NXT champion Bron Breakker will meet face-to-face with Santos Escobar ahead of their title match at Vengeance Day. Full details are below.

Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar to hold Championship Summit

With their NXT Championship Match at Vengeance Day looming, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar will meet face-to-face inside the ring for a Championship Summit this Tuesday on NXT 2.0.

Escobar has made his thoughts on Breakker and his championship victory very clear. What will he and Breakker have to say now that the two are set to square off for the title at NXT Vengeance Day?

Tune in to NXT 2.0 Tuesday night at 8/7 C on Syfy to find out

-Bron Breakker & Santo Escobar meet face-to-face in a championship summit

-Kay Lee Ray versus Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship

-LA Knight versus Sanga

-MSK versus Malik Blade/Edris Enofe Dusty Classic semifinals

-Grizzled Young Veterans versus The Creed Brothers Dusty Classic semifinals