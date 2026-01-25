Severe winter weather across North America has forced a last-minute change to WWE Raw.

Raw ring announcer Alicia Taylor revealed on Sunday that she will be unable to travel to Toronto for Monday night’s show due to flight cancellations caused by the ongoing polar vortex.

Taylor shared the update via her Instagram Stories, explaining that travel issues to Canada prevented her from making the trip.

As a result, Lillian Garcia will step in as the ring announcer for Raw.

Garcia recently handled ring announcing duties for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday in Montreal.

“Currently at the airport with all canceled flights to Canada, soo… tagging in sister LIL for the fill in.”

WWE Raw on Monday takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

