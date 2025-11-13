The main event for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has undergone a bit of a change.

The news was made official during this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Following his victory over Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps in the Falls Count Anywhere co-main event of the annual “Blood & Guts” edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on Wednesday night, November 12, 2025, AEW World Champion Hangman Page was attacked.

Fellow members of The Opps, Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe hit the ringside area to play the numbers advantage game with Powerhouse Hobbs, going after the AEW World Champion in three-on-one fashion.

They attempted to lock themselves inside the caged-enclosed double rings set up for the Men’s and Women’s Blood and Guts matches, however, as Joe demanded the cage be lowered down, some help for Hangman Page showed up just in time to avoid catastrophe.

“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK and “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston ran out and slid in the ring just before the cage was fully lowered. They stood side-by-side with Hangman Page as he got back to his feet and picked up a microphone.

Hangman Page then delivered a message to Samoa Joe and The Opps. Page told Joe that if he wanted a cage fight with him, all he had to do was ask, before calling him a “dumbass.” He then said it was on, and that the two would meet inside a Steel Cage match for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view.

The AEW commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson later made the news official, confirming the Hangman-Joe cage match title tilt for AEW Full Gear 2025 as the official match graphic flashed across the screen.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW Full Gear results coverage.

