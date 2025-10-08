A date has already been set for Matt & Jeff Hardy’s first NXT Tag Team title defense.

A change to the originally advertised lineup for TNA Bound For Glory 2025 has been made, as confirmed by TNA Wrestling in a special “BREAKING” announcement released via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

At the biggest TNA Wrestling show of the year, tag-team legends The Hardys and The Dudleys are set to write one final chapter in their storied rivalry.

And this time, everything is on the line.

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that this Sunday’s highly anticipated TNA Bound For Glory clash between The Hardys and The Dudleys will now be a winner-takes-all Tables Match for both the TNA Tag Team Championships and the NXT Tag Team Championships.

“BREAKING: After their historic victory on last night’s WWE NXT, The Hardys vs. Team 3D: One Final Table at TNA Bound For Glory LIVE on PPV and TNA+ THIS SUNDAY will now be for both the TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Titles,” the announcement posted by TNA Wrestling today on X read. “Get tickets [at] Evenue.net. Use code GLORY25 to save 10% on a TNA+ annual subscription [by logging on to] TNAWrestling.com.”

The match is being billed as the final battle between two of the most iconic tag teams of the memorable WWE Attitude Era.

Matt and Jeff Hardy entered last night’s NXT vs. TNA Showdown special event at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida already holding the TNA Tag Team gold. However, they made history by capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles for the very first time, defeating DarkState’s Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin in a hard-fought contest. The Dudleys, Bubba Ray and D-Von, were seated front row during the bout, locking eyes with The Hardys after the match in a tense stare down that set the tone for Sunday’s pay-per-view showdown.

The win on the October 7 special event, NXT Showdown, which aired live via The CW Network in prime time, marks the first-ever NXT Tag Team Championship reign for Matt and Jeff, who are currently enjoying their fourth reign as TNA Tag Team Champions after regaining the belts at TNA Slammiversary back in July.

TNA Bound for Glory 2025 emanates from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, this Sunday, October 12, with TNA’s biggest event of the year also featuring Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana in the main event.

The Hardys vs. The Dudleys is being promoted as the final meeting between the legendary teams, a clash that’s sure to deliver one more round of nostalgia, chaos, and broken tables.

With that in mind, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into TNA Bound For Glory on October 12, 2025:

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller

* TNA World Champion Trick Williams defends against Mike Santana

* TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater defends against Je’Von Evans

* TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian defends against Steve Maclin

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan defends against Indi Hartwell

* Tables match: TNA & NXT Tag Team Champions The Hardys defend against The Dudleys

* Mickie James and The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame

* Hardcore War: Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Tasha Steelz vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose, Brian Myers, JDC & Alisha Edwards

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend after the show for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2025 results from Lowell, MA.